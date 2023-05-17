Cocaine found taped inside rubber pregnancy belly during traffic stop in South Carolina, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — More than 1,500 grams of cocaine were found inside a rubber pregnancy belly during a traffic stop in Anderson County, South Carolina, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem were pulled over on Interstate 85 when the Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit were out conducting proactive patrol.

“The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, investigators said Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.

Altogether, deputies said they collected more than 1500 grams of cocaine from the traffic stop.

Miller and Mitchem are facing trafficking cocaine charges.

