Veterans Band of Corpus Christi makes surprise visit to homebound veterans

By Illi-Anna Martinez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Several home bound veterans in the Coastal Bend veterans were given a special visit.

On Tuesday, the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi traveled to the homes of eight veterans to recognize them for their service.

Each of the veterans visited were also presented with t-shirts and commemorative pins. They are unable to leave their homes due to medical conditions.

Tuesday’s visit was all about letting these local heroes know they are never forgotten.

Adela Gonzalez’s husband, Alejandro, served in the army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. He has been bed bound for the last eight and a half years. The family also gets help from VA Home Health Care.

She said they were both touched by the visit.

“I felt so honored and we are so blessed to have the veterans band to come and present him with a pin and like he said, they leave no soldier behind,” said Adela Gonzalez.

Ann Kolasinski’s husband, David, also served in Vietnam and was recognized.

“I had a few tears when they began. It’s just awesome. The recognition they didn’t get when they came home,” said Ann Kolasinski.

The couple also has a son, Dennis, who retired from the Navy after 23 years.

