Woman pleads guilty to failure to report a death after concealing mother’s death

By Anisa Snipes and Alvieann Chandler

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WHNS) — An Upstate woman who admitted to dumping her mother’s body in a river to collect her social security money plead guilty in federal court to failure to report a death Wednesday morning.

In 2021, Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,000 dollars in social security meant for her mother, Rena Beamer, who is believed to have died in August of 2017.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Beamer admitted to removing her mother’s body from her home in Mauldin and throwing it down a roadside embankment into a river in North Carolina. Rena’s body has never been recovered.

In 2021, Beamer was charged by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized removal of a dead body and desecration of human remains. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the federal charge and ordered to repay the money she stole to the Social Security Administration.

Beamer appeared before a judge at the Polk County Courthouse at 9 a.m. She received the maximum sentence of eight to nineteen months.

