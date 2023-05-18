81-year-old woman to receive honorary doctorate from Fresno State

By Tom Amico

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A Central California woman is taking action to preserve a critical part of her culture.

Holly Blossom Wyatt is one of the last native speakers of the Chukchansi language and wants to ensure it isn’t lost for future generations.

She’s been working with the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians for decades, and with Fresno State’s Department of Linguistics since 2008.

On Friday, the 81-year-old will receive an honorary doctorate from the university.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.