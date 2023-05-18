BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on Oregon interstate, deputies say

By FOX 12 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY Oregon (KPTV) — A 19-year-old driver was arrested near Tualatin after deputies said they recorded his speed at 176-miles-per-hour early Wednesday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:30 a.m., a deputy watching for speeding cars on Interstate 5 near Highway 217 and heard a 2016 BMW driving south at “extremely high speed,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy reported the car and speed to dispatch.

A deputy further south on I-5 spotted the BMW take the Nyberg Street exit. Both deputies caught up with the car while it was stopped on the off-ramp and pinned it in with their vehicles, they said.

The driver was identified as Milo Schneider, who was arrested for reckless driving and lodged at the Washington County Jail.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that his speedometer at one point said he was going 183 miles-per-hour.

