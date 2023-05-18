Skip to Content
Body found in East River is 13-year-old missing boy last seen in Harlem, family says

By WABC Staff

    NEW YORK (WABC) — The body of a boy missing from Harlem was pulled from the East River on Thursday morning.

The victim’s family confirmed later Thursday that the body was 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

Several people spotted the body near the Madison Avenue Bridge where it was recovered and brought to shore.

Police initially said that based on the body’s appearance and clothing, it appeared to be one of two missing boys last seen in Harlem.

The NYPD had asked for the public’s help on Tuesday to help find 13-year-old Garrett Warren and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie.

Both boys were last spotted this weekend and were believed to have been seen together at a park near 143rd and Lenox.

The NYPD’s scuba team, drones, and a helicopter are continuing to search the area for the second victim.

