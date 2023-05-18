Chino Hills sanitation crew recovers engagement ring after year-long search

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

Chino Hills, California (KCAL) — A Chino Hills sanitation crew recovered a missing engagement ring after a year-long search.

According to the Chino Hills City Manager’s Office, the endeavor began in Mach 2022 when a resident’s soon-to-be stepson accidentally flushed the engagement ring down the toilet. The city’s Public Works Department dispatched a crew to help the man search the mainline. Both the man and the crew used cameras to see if they can spot the ring but to no avail.

In a last-ditch effort in their quest to recover the precious ring, workers also flushed the resident’s sewer system several times hoping that would make it easier to spot it, but unfortunately, nothing turned up.

The workers reassured the man that the ring was not completely lost and could turn up someday.

That day happened in May 2023, when a sanitation crew conducting routine sewer maintenance in the man’s neighborhood discovered the ring and retrieved it.

Once they confirmed the details of the missing ring, the sanitation workers sterilized and returned it to the man the next day.

