High School graduates raising awareness of teen suicide with kickball tournament

WOBURN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Noah Dhaliwal is using the beloved playground game of kickball to fight back against teen suicide.

The Boston College junior started the “Kick it For a Cause” charity kickball tournament when he was a junior at Woburn High School. It was a tough time for one of his best friends.

“Around that time, Sam came out with his story of his battle with his mental health,” Noah told WBZ-TV.

“It’s personal,” said Sam Gerry, of the tournament and its goal to prevent suicide. “Starting in middle school, but throughout high school, I experienced pretty intense suicidality,” he said.

Wanting to find a way to help, Noah came up with the kickball idea to help raise awareness and money for suicide prevention programs. He brought the idea to Sam and asked if he wanted to join in.

“He was on board right away,” said Noah.

“Oftentimes, I find that people tend to shy away from really anything regarding suicide and suicide prevention,” said Sam, recalling that moment when Noah approached him with the idea. “It was really, really encouraging, not just any random teen but one of my best friends reaching out to express interest.”

In four years, the friends have raised thousands of dollars for local organizations.

Sam got help, and now he wants to help others like him.

