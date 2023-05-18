Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Police say two women were arrested after they were accused in the death of a man who was found dead in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on May 15, Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male inside a room in a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, according to police.

LVMPD said the investigation indicates that the victim went into his hotel room with the two women, who fled a few minutes later with the man’s property.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified the two women as Erika Covington, 20, and Arionna Taylor, 20.

Police said both women were located and booked into the Clark County Detention Center without incident. Covington and Taylor were booked for robbery and open murder on Wednesday, according to LVMPD.

The identification of the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or online at homicide@lvmpd.com. Or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous: 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com

