REPORT: CT pediatrician lied about getting his COVID vaccine

MARLBOROUGH, Connecticut (WFSB) — A pediatrician who worked in the Marlborough area can no longer practice medicine in Connecticut.

State officials said Dr. Kenneth Inchalik asked a nurse to lie about giving him a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to state health officials, Inchalik asked a nurse to draw up the vaccine, but not give it to him when he practiced at ProHealth Physicians.

The nurse refused and reported him. The initial incident happened back in Dec. 2021.

Then, the chief medical officer for ProHealth Physicians filed a complaint with the examining board.

During an interview with the chief medical officer, Inchalik admitted to the incident.

He was fired in Jan. 2022.

A medical transcriptionist, Lisa Morin, said she has had a long healthcare career. She told Channel 3 that she was surprised by the lack of transparency and integrity.

“You must be able to trust your physician, your nurse practitioner, the whole office,” Morin said. “You’re basically giving them the most private parts of your life.”

On April 27, Inchalik signed a voluntary notice not to renew his medical license. The notice stated that he can no longer practice as a physician or surgeon in Connecticut.

The state department said the case was closed.

Inchalik now lives in New Hampshire.

Eyewitness News reached out to ProHealth Physicians for a comment but has not heard back.

