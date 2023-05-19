A man is mowing his way across Utah for charity

By KATIJA STJEPOVIC

UTAH (KSL) — A Santaquin man is making a brave quest in the name of charity. He’s riding a lawnmower across the state of Utah.

This time of year Scott Morgan uses his lawnmower a lot.

But for the past three years, once a year he trades in the turf for asphalt and gears up for a long haul on the mower.

“At the end of the day, you’re pretty beat, but I decided a long time ago that I’m not going to ride ten and a half days,” Morgan said. “I’m just going to do one day at a time I’m going to ride one day and I’m going to do it ten and a half times.”

He’s driving his mower for over a week straight across the Beehive State, starting at the Utah-Idaho state line and finishing at the Utah-Arizona state line.

Today, he passed through Salt Lake on his mower.

“It was a situation of waking up at two in the morning and realizing that I didn’t do enough charity, I needed to contribute more to the community and I wasn’t certain how to do that the following morning I was out on the lawn cutting the grass and I realized, this is a way to do that,” he said.

He’s doing it to raise awareness and money for families with kids in the hospital, that are being helped by the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“People honk and wave, stop me with a donation, or a story about their experience with Ronald McDonald House Charities those are the great things that happen along the road.”

The Rees Family who is currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House, seeking treatment for their son who has leukemia, stopped by to thank Morgan.

“We have had some up and downs with his treatments, it’s been a long road,” Tommy Reese said. “We are so thankful for you, Scott, to help families like us, the awareness that you are raising when it spread it spread like wildfire, once people grab it and run with it the donations run in and we would be lost without Ronald McDonald House.”

For now, Morgan is heading full speed ahead: all 7 mph of it.

“That ‘welcome to Arizona sign,’ that’s a welcome sign to see and then we throw the mower on the trailer and head back down to Santaquin,” Morgan said.

Morgan is only on day three; he still has 7.5 more days to go until he reaches the Utah-Arizona state line.

