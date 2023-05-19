Concrete truck falls through emergency parking deck at Moore Regional Hospital

By Chris Lovingood

NORTH CAROLINA (WRAL) — A concrete truck on Thursday fell through a portion of the emergency department parking deck at Moore Regional Hospital.

Emergency department patients and visitors are advised to use the conference center parking lot adjacent to the emergency department, located at the corner of Hwy 211 and Page Road.

According to reports, cars can only enter or exit the parking deck once it is deemed safe by a structural engineer.

Emergency responders are on the scene and working to secure the site.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

