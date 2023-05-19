Feral cat colony raises issues at Shreveport motel

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Some neighbors at the Royal Inn are not happy about a growing feral cat colony. But organizations are stepping up to find the cats new locations. Neighbors are having a cat fight over the colony. Some of them have resorted to different methods of trying to keeping them away.

“I use peppermint oil as a spray around my vehicles because it deters the animals,” said a neighbor, while a woman who has become the cats’ caretaker shouts, “And around my cat food.”

He continued: “Now, I can stop doing that. Let the cats get under the tires. Start the car. Roll out and kill the cat.”

A veterinarian told KTBS peppermint oil is harmful to cats and doesn’t deter them.

The cats’ caretaker, who did not want to be identified, said she has been feeding them. The woman contacted several organizations to help relocate them because the animals have raised such an issue.

“They’re innocent animals and they don’t deserve being treated like this,” said woman.

The Community Cat Assistance has found a new home so far for 11 of the cats, but there’s plenty of work still to be done.

