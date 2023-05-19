Florida nonprofit uses horses to help those with disabilities gain independence, strength

By Jillian Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

SEMINOLE, Florida (WFTS) — In Seminole, there’s a nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of those with disabilities.

Horses for Handicapped Foundation has been in the community for more than 40 years.

“We are a free therapeutic riding program for Special Needs participants in Pinellas County. We provide recreational horseback riding that often culminates for our Special Olympians in Equestrian showing. We also foster civic responsibility, youth development, through our collaboration and symbiotic relationship that we have with 4-H and Girl Scouts,” explained Leah Frohnerath, Board President at Horses for Handicapped Foundation.

The nonprofit is 100% run by volunteers. The team uses horseback riding to help students develop self-awareness, build confidence, and improve physical strength. “We have stayed right here serving this population because there’s quite a few special needs individuals and citizens that live in Pinellas County. And those individuals need resources of recreation, places where they can do what every other human being gets to do on any given day, you know, participate and be recognized and grow and have an opportunity to show independence,” said Forhnerath. The students here are a prime example, but so is Forhnerath

She now serves as the Board President, but she’s been with the program for years after she started as a youth rider.

“On a horse, I don’t look like I have a disability. I have grace that I don’t have on the ground and I want to give that to as many people as I possibly can,” explained Frohnerath.

This organization hopes to continue changing lives for years to come.

“You know, that’s a great skill that some of these parents want to see in their child; you know, they might not be able to tie their own shoes. But for some reason, the motivation to be able to engage and work alongside a horse gives that child that youth the drive to do something more to grow, to be independent, to empower themselves,” said Frohnerath.

“Besides just the independence in the empowerment, we’ve also seen physical changes, strength building in their core, their muscles in their legs. One of our young participants has been; they’ve told us, Mom and Dad have told us, that if he hadn’t started riding with us that they didn’t believe that he would be walking today. That’s enough power to keep us going.”

Horses for Handicapped is always looking for volunteers and donations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.