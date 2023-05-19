Man charged with stalking wife after allegedly tracking her vehicle and crashing into her

By Lucas Sellem

CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) — A man has been charged with stalking his wife and assaulting her with a vehicle after allegedly placing a tracking device on her car and then crashing into her with his own vehicle.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, Diing Kacgor, 43, was upset when his wife told him she wanted a divorce. He placed a tracking device on her vehicle and followed her as she visited with a companion in the Delmar Loop on May 13. When she returned to Chesterfield, Kacgor made contact with her while the two were in traffic and asked her to pull over. She refused and changed direction in an attempt to avoid him. Police say he then crashed his vehicle into the rear of her vehicle while she was stopped at a light at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Swingley Ridge Road in Chesterfield.

The impact of the crash forced her vehicle into another vehicle, injuring her and the driver of the other vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance. Police say Kacgor admitted to having three beers and three shots of vodka before crashing into his wife’s vehicle. He also admitted to placing a tracking device on his wife’s vehicle and following her.

“People need to move on peaceably when a relationship is ending, not stalk and drunkenly assault the person who is leaving them,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Those who commit these kinds of acts and reckless behavior will be held accountable in St. Louis County.”

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic Assault 1st Degree; Armed Criminal Action; DWI – Physical Injury; and Stalking 2nd Degree.

The court set bond at $150,000, cash-only, no 10 percent authorized.

