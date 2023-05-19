Showcasing heritage, Punahou School student in the running for Google Doodle competition

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — Beating out tens of thousands of other contestants, a Punahou School student’s Google Doodle was selected to represent Hawaii in the nationwide 15th annual Doodle for Google art competition.

Allison Lin, who was selected in the 8-9th grade age group, is now in the running to be a top 5 finalist, from which the winner will be chosen.

The winner of the Google Doodle will be featured on the Google homepage for a day, and will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and a $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization.

Contestants were asked to answer the prompt “I am grateful for..”, through their art. Allison responded with the following:

I am grateful for my Chinese heritage. In this Doodle, I included different aspects that I love and value. There are my comfort foods: steamed soup dumplings and my grandpa’s noodles; a photo of my mom and me in traditional clothes with our zodiac signs (tiger and pig); a photo of lanterns, a familiar sight of celebration; calligraphy with the words for love and blessed; and my panda plushie with a stalk of bamboo.

