Abandoned bus remains on Dillingham Blvd in Kalihi

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV) — An abandoned bus alongside Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi has stayed put, despite a notice of violation from the city calling for it’s removal by May 20th.

In March of this year a 50 year old woman claims she was sexually assaulted there.

Many people in the vicinity are trying to rebuild their lives at nearby treatment facilities and the bus is a continued source of concern.

The Institute for Human Services is located right next door.

Utilizing IHS’s services, Charlotte Marquez told KITV4, “People have been walking by and they’ve been asking if we’d like to do drugs with them or if we’d like to go with them inside (the bus), kids are at risk.”

Located next to a car wash and convenient store on what’s reportedly separate property, the bus attracts crime, litter, and potential environmental risks.

This weekend, a management member of a business close to the area of concern commented that the bus owner passed away during the pandemic which could be slowing down the removal process – however he feels the city will tow the bus away, and a lawyer has reportedly been hired.

A worker in Kalihi that chose to remain anonymous told KITV4, “I’m concerned with what happened and the types of individuals in that area – with a shelter and treatment center nearby, the bus doesn’t help cultivate and support what’s happening with the treatment facilities.”

The trial for the sexual assault case is set for November, the defendants asked for a continuance.

