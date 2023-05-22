Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:59 AM

Man dies after being trapped underneath camper at campground

By Jessica Kisluk, Ray Brewer

Click here for updates on this story

    HAMPSTEAD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man is dead after a camper fell on him at a campground in Hampstead Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Sunset Park Campground.

Officials said it appears the man was working underneath the trailer when one of the concrete blocks that stabilize the camper collapsed, causing it to fall.

A town highway front-end loader was used to lift the trailer off the 59-year-old man, according to Hampstead police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content