Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville

By Amanda Hara

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was shot and multiple homes were hit by gunfire in north Nashville’s Buena Vista Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, according to officers with Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue, officers said.

A man arrived at a hospital with serious injuries from being shot just minutes after police were called to the scene. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities are still searching for suspects in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.