Milwaukee DPW workers chased and shot at in paintball attack

By WISN.com Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee was shot twice in the back with paintballs. It’s one of multiple attacks reported in Milwaukee on Thursday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Thursday near 42nd and Townsend streets.

According to a DPW spokesperson, two DPW forestry workers were in the area planting trees.

Two young males got out of a vehicle and chased the workers while shooting at them. One of the workers was hit in the back twice with paintballs but was not hurt.

The DPW spokesperson said the young males then returned to their car and drove off in an early 2000s black Chevy Impala. The vehicle did not have any license plates.

The DPW workers then called 911.

“The dispatcher stated they had received a number of calls regarding similar incidents that day,” said the DPW spokesperson.

WISN 12 News obtained surveillance video of a second attack. A gas station at the corner of 42nd and Townsend captured it just before 12:30 a.m., less than an hour after the first attack.

The video shows a Chevy Impala without a license plate pull into the parking lot. Someone with a weapon jumps out and starts shooting at a pair of landscapers, pelting them with paintballs. One runs inside for cover. As the car pulls away, the passenger aims the paintball gun out of the window and shoots again at the second worker.

Hours later, Milwaukee police said they spotted a car matching the description of the one used by the alleged paintball attackers. Investigators say the driver sped off from a traffic stop, leading police on a chase.

The pursuit ended about three blocks away and police say they arrested the driver of the car, a 15-year-old boy, and two 13-year-old boys.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.