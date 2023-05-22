Mother charged after her 4-month-old baby dies of fentanyl toxicity

By Nick Matoney

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — A Pittsburgh mother is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after her 4-month-old baby boy died of fentanyl toxicity.

The investigation began Jan. 25 when police were called to an apartment on the 2000 block of Brownsville Road for a baby who was not breathing and unresponsive.

According to a criminal complaint for Katie Lynn Grimes, 33, of Pittsburgh, she told police she fell asleep in the bed and woke up to find the baby not breathing.

The 4-month-old boy, identifed as Naoki Lee Hines, was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he died.

In March, it was determined the baby had fentanyl in his blood and earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said the boy’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was accidental.

Police have now filed multiple charges against Grimes.

As of early Monday morning, she had not been arraigned.

