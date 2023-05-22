NYPD: Man wanted for shoving woman into subway

By JESSE ZANGER

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A woman is in critical condition after being shoved into a subway car.

According to the NYPD, it happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street Station. Police said a man walked up behind her and shoved her head into the E train as it was leaving the station.

She suffered lacerations to her head and spinal injuries, police said.

They say the man who shoved her took off, and was last seen heading to the Second Avenue exit of the station.

On Monday, police released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

