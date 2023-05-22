Officers save life of choking 1-year-old

By Christana Kay

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Richland police officer is being called a hero after saving a child’s life.

Officers received a call just before 9 a.m. Saturday of a 1-year-old child choking on an unknown substance and coughing up blood in a home on Maxine Drive.

Richland police and fire department responded to the call that was outside the Richland city limits to assist Rankin County officers.

Officer Mullins was the first to arrive on the scene and began life-saving measures to clear the child’s airway. Lt. Chapa and Sgt. Grace with Richland police arrived shortly after to help Mullins.

Officers worked until the 1-year-old was able to breathe on her own again.

Pafford EMS arrived shortly after to transport the child to Children’s hospital for evaluation. She was later released.

“Officer Mullins’ quick response time and actions definitely gave the child a fighting chance at survival,” according to the Richland Police Department.

All responding officers were able to deliver a few surprises to the one-year-old after the family returned home.

