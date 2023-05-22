One person dead in Santa Paula crash caused by deer
By KCAL-NEWS STAFF
SANTA PAULA, California (KCAL) — One person was killed and another was trapped inside a vehicle in a traffic collision on Telegraph Road in Santa Paula early Monday morning. The crash may have been caused by a deer in the roadway.
The vehicle crashed near the 11600 block of West Telegraph Road near North Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.
California Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene. One driver may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crashing into a second vehicle at the scene.
A dead deer was found at the scene.
Telegraph Road was closed in both directions during the investigation.
