One person dead in Santa Paula crash caused by deer

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA PAULA, California (KCAL) — One person was killed and another was trapped inside a vehicle in a traffic collision on Telegraph Road in Santa Paula early Monday morning. The crash may have been caused by a deer in the roadway.

The vehicle crashed near the 11600 block of West Telegraph Road near North Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.

California Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene. One driver may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crashing into a second vehicle at the scene.

A dead deer was found at the scene.

Telegraph Road was closed in both directions during the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.