Police officer’s quick actions kept victim alive in daytime shooting downtown

By Hannah Mackenzie

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police said they’re hoping evidence left behind at the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon, May 19, on Patton Avenue and North Ann Street will lead to identification of the gunman.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the gunfire rang out after two men got into a fight on the street.

Asheville Police Department Capt. Joe Silberman said the victim, now identified as 25-year-old Taylor James Bowlin, was shot at least twice and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Silberman said the quick actions of an Asheville police officer, who applied a tourniquet to Bowlin’s injuries, kept the victim alive.

This marked the second shooting in downtown Asheville in less than a week.

“It’s very disappointing to hear that it’s happened again, so close to a populated area,” Silberman told News 13 on Saturday. “We’re taking this very seriously. Our major case detectives were on top of it late into the night and have been working on it (Saturday).”

Silberman said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.