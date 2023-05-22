Surfer home after reported shark bite at NJ shore

By CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (KYW) — A 15-year-old surfer from Pennsylvania who was bit by a shark down the Jersey Shore is now home. The teen was previously hospitalized after the reported bite Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to 110th Street and the beach in Stone Harbor for the reported bite around 3:30 p.m., the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1 said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the teen was removed from the water and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen suffered lacerations on her left foot and calf.

The New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said “the injuries sustained by the surfer are consistent with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type,” according to a news release posted on Stone Harbor’s website.

Officials said there are no restrictions on beach activities.

