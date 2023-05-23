16-year-old mother charged in deaths of 2 infant children found in garbage can

By Courtney Shaw

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A 16-year-old girl from Cleveland has been charged in juvenile court for her alleged involvement in the deaths of two infant children found inside a garbage can.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road on Saturday, May 20, after the mother of the teen who gave birth to the infants called police upon finding the children.

The mother said she had been unaware her daughter was pregnant until the teen told her that she threw the babies in the garbage, according to the police report, which states the teen had given birth a few days before police were called to the scene of the deceased children.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the babies were believed to have been born at 30-weeks.

According to court records, the teen has been charged with:

Two counts of murder Four counts of endangering children One count of tampering with evidence Two counts of gross abuse of a corpse

Her case is currently being reviewed by the juvenile court system.

