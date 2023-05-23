8 puppies with burns being treated at Animal Foundation

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Eight puppies with burns on their paws were brought to the Animal Foundation late Sunday, according to the shelter’s Instagram account.

The dogs were found without their mother a few blocks from the shelter, four days old and less than a pound each.

“Our veterinary team quickly treated their paws with medicated ointment and they were placed in our kitten nursery. We put out an all-hands-on-deck call for assistance, and many of our team members and volunteers answered the call,” they said.

The dogs are requiring around-the-clock care needing to be fed every two to three hours.

“We don’t know how these puppies were burned, but we are committed to providing the care they need to heal.”

