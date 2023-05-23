Bond between grandmother and granddaughter strengthened by a thrifted print

By Sawyer Buccy

NEWNAN, Georgia (WANF) — Madeleine Partridge has memories of growing up on her grandparent’s farm in Alabama, the homemade biscuits, the animals, and her nana’s style.

”Her house is really an antique store. When you walk in it is just automatically, vintage,” said Madeleine Partridge.

Among the decor, is a print titled “The Painted Pony,” by American artist Ann Taylor.

“I was hoping I would have grandchildren so at that time, I was collecting carousels,” said Sandra Partridge, “Nana.”

The print was part of Madeleine’s childhood, so you can imagine her surprise when she found it in a thrift shop recently.

“I realized that they were numbered. Mine was #227 out of 1,950 and hers was 1,227 out of 1,950,” said Madeleine. “I had 1,000 copies earlier than she did.”

She ended up taking the print to her nana’s farm as a surprise on Mother’s Day.

”I can’t believe it! I still can’t believe it!” said Sandra.

”It is priceless to me. I would’ve scrounged quarters in my car before leaving that painting at the store,” said Madeleine.

