Erosion exposing some caskets at cemetery in Mississippi

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

GEORGETOWN, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Copiah County cemetery is facing serious erosion problems.

The Catchings Cemetery in Georgetown has tombstones that date back to 1776. The current caretaker, Tom Catchings, said the issue had been going on long before he started caring for the cemetery.

The erosion is exposing some of the caskets on the grounds. Catchings said it’s been caused by heavy rain and flooding in the area.

“It’s hard to stop the Pearl River,” Catchings said. “There are a few graves up there that will be in danger. With some of the monster floods that come through, three or four will need to be moved and sent back further into the cemetery so they won’t wind up in the river.”

Catchings has spoken to a restoration team, but as of now, no formal plans have come together. Catchings said he has distant family buried in the cemetery, and he wants to preserve the land’s history.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.