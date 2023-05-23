‘I could have died’: Sacramento teen rescued from rushing river shares warning to others

By Orko Manna

RANCHO MURIETA, California (KCRA) — A Rancho Murieta teen is grateful to be alive after rescue crews saved him from the rushing waters of the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County.

Troy Luna Jr., 18, said he and three friends went rafting Monday afternoon when the current suddenly pulled him downstream. He was not wearing a life jacket, which he said was a mistake. While in the water, Luna Jr. was able to grab onto a tree to prevent getting pushed further down the rushing water.

“My adrenaline was kicking in. I was gripping that thing for dear life,” Luna Jr. said. “I’m glad I was fine and that tree was stable, but like, if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here, and I don’t think anybody should be doing that either because I could have died and I don’t want to die.”

Luna Jr. said he was frightened and started screaming for help. Neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told KCRA 3 that people playing golf nearby called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Rescue crews with the Sacramento Metro, Cosumnes and Folsom fire departments arrived at the water a short time later.

LiveCopter 3 captured exclusive video of the rescue while it was in progress. Several rescue swimmers were in the water both up and downstream in order to be in place for any scenario, according to Sacramento Metro Fire officials. Crews threw Luna Jr. a rope, as well as a life jacket, and they were able to help him to shore around an hour after first getting reports of the incident.

Luna Jr. is seen in the video as being able to walk out of the water. He said that he is feeling fine and that he only sustained a few scratches from his time in the water.

“My leg was hurting, but luckily, I didn’t come out with anything bad,” Luna Jr. said.

Officials have been warning people to stay out of waterways across the region due to the snowmelt, which is larger than average because of the wet winter. The snowmelt is currently getting into local rivers, causing rushing currents, high water levels and cold conditions.

Luna Jr. said he hopes other people learn from his mistake and near-death experience.

“Don’t be an idiot. Don’t be like me,” Luna Jr. said. “Do not go in the water.”

Luna Jr.’s mother, Jeny Ryon, said she had told him to stay out of the river. When she found out it was him in the water, all she could do was pray.

“I was numb. I think I was ready to puke. I wanted to scream. I was crying,” Ryon said. “It’ll change on a dime and you won’t know what to do, and you’re going to have to use strength that you didn’t know you had.”

Ryon said she is still processing what her son went through, and while she sorts through those emotions, she said she is just happy he made it out of the river alive.

“I’m glad he’s safe. I mean, I don’t think there’s anything else in the world that I could have ever wanted more than to make sure that all my kids are going to be home tonight sleeping in their beds,” Ryon said.

Monday’s rescue comes after two people were swept away by currents in the North Fork American River in Placer County. One of the people who went missing was found dead last week. Sacramento Metro Fire said it wants to drive home the message of staying out of the water right now, especially with Memorial Day Weekend right around the corner.

