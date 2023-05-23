Naugatuck police: dog found abused had 28-inch chain embedded in its’ neck

By Evan Sobol and Audrey Russo

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Police in Naugatuck are seeking the public’s help in finding who is responsible for abusing a dog.

Naugatuck police said a 1-to 2-year-old Siberian husky, now named Justice, sparked concern because of a chain with shiny metal visible below the neck, but not around it.

“Obviously that chain had to be very painful for it to be growing into his neck,” said Sgt. Sanielle Durette with the Naugatuck Police Department.

The 28-inch chain weighed about 5 ounces.

“There are residential homes along this area of Platts Mill Road so we’re asking for people to check their home security footage check the ring cameras, go back,” Durette said.

Animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army is offering $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest, in what could be a felony animal cruelty charge.

“Animal cruelty is statistically linked to domestic violence, social violence, and it is a gateway and a red flag crime. Anyone who can do this to an animal is quite capable of doing this to a person,” said Zilla Cannamela with Desmond’s Army.

Justice is recovering from a surgery to remove the chain and is putting on weight. Eventually he will be put up for adoption.

“They give you more love than you could give them, so why would you allow that to happen to an animal unless you’re just negligent?” said Murray, a dog owner.

It costs money for the Naugatuck Animal Control Department to care for dogs like Justice. If you want to donate, you can mail a check to: Naugatuck Police Department, ATTN: Animal Control, 211 Spring Street, Naugatuck, CT 06880.

