State police K-9 Jett receives bulletproof vest donation

Indiana State Police/WRTV
By James Howell Jr.

    PUTNAMVILLE, Indiana (WRTV) — ISP K-9 Jett will soon be protected by a new bullet and stab-proof vest.

ISP Putnamville District announced Jett received the vest through a sponsorship from the non-profit organization Vested Interest K-9, Inc.

The nonprofit accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest.

