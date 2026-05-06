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Local Forecast

Warming trend starts today

By
today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:59 AM

An area of low pressure is moving out, and high pressure will move in, raising temps through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Winds will ease nicely through the day, so expect calmer and warmer conditions to move in.

Highs today will jump from the 70s of yesterday up close to seasonal norms, around the 90 degree mark.

Temps are on the rise, headed well into the 105 range as soon as the weekend. Prepare for the heat!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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