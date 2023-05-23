Woman almost kidnapped by ‘stranded motorist’ she tried to help, police say

By Cassidy Wixom

Click here for updates on this story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL) — Police are looking for a man who attempted to assault and kidnap a woman early Monday in West Valley City.

The woman was driving near 7600 West and 5400 South at 1:30 a.m. when she stopped to help someone who she thought was a stranded motorist. A man was standing outside of a sedan with the trunk open and the emergency lights flashing, West Valley police said in a statement.

When the woman exited her vehicle, the man raised a handgun and forced the woman into the back seat of his car. Police said the man attempted to assault her, but she managed to escape the vehicle and then fled the scene in her car.

A dashboard camera on the victim’s car shows the man’s car is possibly a Chevy Aveo. It had blue tape around the bumper of the vehicle and there was no visible license plate. Police said the man they’re looking for is described as a white or Hispanic man with a beard who was wearing a beanie and a bright yellow shirt.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to contact police at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or call 801-965-5200.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.