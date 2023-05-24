18-year-old found inside burned SUV had been shot multiple times, coroner says

By Michaila Franklin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — An 18-year-old whose body was found inside a burned SUV had been shot multiple times, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. on May 11 to the burning vehicle on Long Street at the intersection of Bon Air Street in West Jackson, police said. The body of Gabriel Warren was found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out, authorities said.

Jackson police say the fire was intentionally set.

Jackson Public Schools officials said Warren was a Forest Hill High School graduating senior. Warren’s funeral is Saturday in Terry, days before the school’s May 31 commencement.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating Warren’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

