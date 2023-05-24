94-year-old gets lifetime free membership at gym

By Ashley McDowell

BEL AIR, Maryland (WMAR) — You’re never too old to exercise and one 94-year-old lady in Bel Air is showing that. Hitting the gym four days a week, she says it’s her secret to longevity.

For many, hitting the gym is a New Year’s resolution or a routine to get a better version of their body. But for 94-year-old Marge Purvis, swimming and getting a strong leg work out shows age is just a number.

“I don’t know if I told you, but I do a 310 on the leg machine,” said Purvis.

Purvis has been a member of the Bel Air Athletic Club for 20 years. Back in February, the gym closed getting new ownership by a popular sports venue, Coppermine.

Owner Alex Jacobs said Purvis is the one who motivated him to buy the property.

“We came out into the parking lot and you said to me are you going to join the club,” asked Jacobs.

And now, “Are you joining the club?” is on the back of the new Coppermine shirts. Jacobs said he informed Purvis the club was closing but she shared with him how special this gym is to her.

“You told me that you had six kids and that you’re 94-years-old and that your husband had passed away, and that this club had actually saved your life,” Jacobs said to Purvis, “As soon as I talked to you, I said we’re going to take over this club.”

With renovations to the building and new equipment, Jacobs wanted to give grandma Purvis the first official tour of the facility before the grand opening.

He says exercise is important for older members and in honor of her long-time commitment to staying in shape, a “Marge Membership” was created. Giving lifetime free membership to not only Purvis, but all those who are 94 and above.

“When I stop to think about it, I don’t believe that I’m even that old. It’s the workout, no question about it,” said Marge.

Don’t let the slow movement fool you, for Purvis it’s a walk in the park, or the gym.

Her routine consists of getting exercise four days a week whether it’s going to a dance class, “The Zumba on Thursdays which is fantastic.” Or doing laps in the pool. She says it’s her secret to longevity.

“Not only the matter of longevity, it’s about feeling good. That’s the main thing,” said Purvis.

The gym is scheduled to reopen June 1 with a special ribbon cutting done by Purvis.

It just goes to show, you’re never too old to adopt a healthy habit.

