Aunt of Waukegan student arrested for punching another student in the face

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — The aunt of a Waukegan student is charged with battery after she went to the school and punched another child in the face.

Waukegan police said it happened Tuesday, May 23 around 7:00 a.m. at John Lewis Middle School.

Police said the child’s aunt, 29-year-old Angel Terry and another man went to see a student about “a previous altercation with her niece.”

Staff at the school tried to stop the suspects from going in, but were hit in the process. Police said Terry punched him in the face. The man involved hit a staff member and a teacher before leaving. Both left in a blue Nissan before police caught up with them.

Terry was arrested at the scene but police said she refused to cooperate. She was charged with aggravated battery to a school employee and battery with bodily harm.

Terry is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The man is not in custody.

