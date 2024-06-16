Cooldown has begun and continues into the workweek

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through this evening and into Monday morning. It will expire at 6 AM Monday. This alert is specific for windblown dust as a result of elevated evening winds. However, increased ozone and smoke from nearby fires are also contributing to decreased air quality this evening.

A cooldown has been in place today, giving us highs closer to, but still above, the seasonable average. This cooling trend will continue into the work week as highs for Monday will be around 100°F.

Cooler temperatures are in store for the first half of this work week. The second half of the week will see a return to warming conditions as high pressure begins to build over the region. This will lead to highs likely in excess of 110° for next weekend.