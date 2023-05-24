Boston animal rescue looking for man who dumped cat in cardboard box on street

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is hoping someone will recognize a man seen on surveillance abandoning a cat.

The ARL said the man dumped the cat in a cardboard box in a street parking spot on Beacon Street in front of Fisher College on April 3.

The cat was found unharmed by a maintenance worker about eight hours later. The black and white cat has since been named “Fish” and will soon be up for adoption.

The man is described as white, about 60 years old, and was wearing orange gloves, a dark jacket and a baseball hat. He was driving an older model tan, gold or silver Subaru Legacy wagon.

The man is facing charges of animal abuse and neglect, which is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

