Brewers slugger Christian Yelich works fast food drive-thru

By Amy Fleury

Click here for updates on this story

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Chick-fil-A customers in Pewaukee got quite the surprise Tuesday when Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich worked the drive-thru and paid for their lunches on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Brewers’ weeklong “Kindness in Milwaukee” initiative, surprising people with random acts of kindness.

Yelich said it was his first time working a drive-thru.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.