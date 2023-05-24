Skip to Content
Brewers slugger Christian Yelich works fast food drive-thru

<i>WISN</i><br/>Chick-fil-A customers in Pewaukee got quite the surprise Tuesday when Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich worked the drive-thru and paid for their lunches on Tuesday.
By Amy Fleury

    PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Chick-fil-A customers in Pewaukee got quite the surprise Tuesday when Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich worked the drive-thru and paid for their lunches on Tuesday.

It’s part of the Brewers’ weeklong “Kindness in Milwaukee” initiative, surprising people with random acts of kindness.

Yelich said it was his first time working a drive-thru.

