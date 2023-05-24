Cosmetology school throws Baltimore woman surprise 100th birthday party

By Tim Tooten

Click here for updates on this story

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore County woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and she received a surprise during a routine appointment.

For 52 years, Doris Hollister has been showing up at Western School of Technology’s cosmetology program to get the works — hair, nails, pedicure and a lot of special care from students who are learning their trade.

Hollister has a standing appointment, every Thursday at 9 a.m. Tuesday just happened to be her birthday.

What Hollister didn’t expect was to be showered with gifts up and down the hallways, and plenty of love from cosmetology students, teachers and school staff.

The special attention is what keeps her coming back.

“Well, I come back to be pampered, because all women need to be pampered and that’s what I do. I come to get my hair done and my nails done, and the girls are so nice,” she said.

And the feelings are mutual, according to teacher Tammy Cooney.

“She’s able to come and make the girls happy and they make her happy, too. So, it’s a great relationship between the both of them, and it’s great to be here and be a part of this,” Cooney said.

Student Clara Broscious likes to tap into Hollister’s wisdom.

“It’s kind of amazing to think about what she’s lived through and what she’s experienced,” she said.

“(She is) witty, she is very inspirational, strong and brave. She’s extremely, extremely kind,” said another student.

“They’re wonderful, they’re very kind. And after all, they’re learning and I feel like my coming here helps them learn,” Hollister said.

Those lessons will be valuable for years to come, said Jewell Ralph, Western Tech’s principal.

“I’m blessed and honored that we could do this for her, and I’m blessed and honored that so many people showed up and showed out for her,” Ralph said.

Hollister left the appointment in grand style, and everyone agreed she deserved this and much more.

Next Thursday at 9 a.m., expect Hollister to be right back at the school for her scheduled appointment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.