Domesticated squirrel rescued from tree

    GREEN, Ohio (WEWS) — The Green Fire Department made an unusual rescue on Tuesday night. Crews received a call about a domesticated squirrel that was stuck in a tree 60 feet above the ground.

Normally, a squirrel in a tree isn’t a big deal, but this squirrel was wearing a leash that became wrapped around a branch.

The squirrel, whose name is Cricket, was unable to move, and that is when firefighters stepped in.

The Green Fire Department proved that they are always ready, even when it comes to wayward pet squirrels.

