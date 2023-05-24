‘God bless you all’: Family thanks community for support as lightning strike victim remains in coma

By Andrew Lamparski

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Valley Mills 6-year-old remains in a coma now over a week after a deadly lightning strike.

Grayson Boggs and his father, Matthew Boggs, were walking inside from the bus stop holding hands last Monday when lighting struck Matthew, killing him.

Grayson is being treated at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple where he remains in critical condition.

Boggs’ grandmother, Angela Boggs, told 25 News on Monday that Grayson is very slowly showing signs of improvement.

He is regaining involuntary bodily function, such as eye movement. He suffered an anoxic brain injury and doctors are unsure if he will be able to walk, talk or see again.

A family friend established a GoFundMe for the family, which has raised over $66,000 as of Tuesday morning.

“Thank you so much for what you’ve done and how much support you give us,” Grayson’s 11-year-old brother, Elijah Boggs, said to those who have helped the family.

“And God bless you all,” Angela Boggs said.

Matthew Boggs is set to be laid to rest on Saturday in Indianapolis, where his family resides.

