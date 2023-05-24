How Surf and Counseling Helped a Veteran Find His Way Home

By Jeremy Lee

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island resident River Hagg is back on his feet.

“When I came home and I was all broken and shattered, you know, it was my Ohana here that picked me up, put me back together,” Hagg told KITV4.

Formerly homeless, and having suffered from PTSD for years, the 48 year old Hilo high school alum has found his footing at Honoli’i beach park and at the Vet Center in Hilo. He’s committed to the process of working through it all.

“Something goes bang, I can hit the deck, you know, years now, it doesn’t matter if a jet comes in fast, I come off my surfboard, I hit the floor in the supermarket when a balloon pops,” Hagg described his PTSD to KITV4.

The Vet Center helps those who have served– with counseling, and an education support stipend. The center also provides a connection to the VA for housing and other services, such as a prescribed service dog. Counselor Felipe Salas says for success stories, outreach is key

“We’re going to have a conversation, just talk story sessions, just to talk to them, hear their stories, hear what’s going on,” Salas said, “And then saying, hey, you know, the VA can help you out with this. Even if they haven’t been in combat, we will still see them in some capacity.”

Hagg was first deployed in Iraq with the Navy- and then as a contractor in Afghanistan, where he worked as a filmmaker. He later put down the camera and volunteered as a medic in Syria.

Today, Hagg is back in college where he wants to develop a career on island teaching documentary filmmaking. He has written a book. In it he touches on his struggle with his own role in Iraq and is critical of US propaganda that led to the invasion.

He is also spreading the message to those who have survived combat, there is a way forward.

“988 is the suicide hotline. It’s a national hotline. And I’m sponsored by a surf company called One More Wave. They give disabled veterans surfboards because they recognize the healing power of the ocean,” Hagg said, “A lot of people don’t know that if you’re in a mental health crisis, you can call 988 and there’s somebody that’s going to help you.”

Sometimes it starts with a phone call– or a visit with a counselor at the center for support.

“He said, you know, listen, you should really think about college,” Hagg reflected, “Sometimes having your counselors celebrate your successes is just as important as having them there when you’re down.”

