Legislation in Lansing may allow prisoners who complete job, educational programs to be released sooner

LANSING, Michigan (WXYZ) — Leaders in Lansing will soon be considering a controversial piece of legislation that, if passed, would make it possible for prisoners to be released from prison sooner. The new bill would reduce prison sentences for inmates who complete job training and education programs, but both advocates and critics argue that more work is needed on the bill.

Right now, the bill says that for every month spent in these job training and educational programs, 20 days will be taken off an inmate’s sentence.

The concern is the potential for violent offenders to be let out early.

Proponents of the new proposal say these programs will give inmates a chance to turn their lives around, but victims of domestic violence are raising concerns.

“Lawmakers need to look at all of the exclusions and add domestic violence, stalking, attempted strangulation,” Nicole Beverly, a survivor and advocate for victims of domestic violence said.

Beverly is focused on both the prevention and protection of victims.

“We know domestic violence has one of the highest recidivism rates of all crimes,” she said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence statistics, 20 people per minute are physically abused in the U.S. That’s about 10 million men and women per year. Nonetheless, Beverly says she sees both sides of the argument. She just fears inmates like her ex-husband could get out sooner than expected.

State Representative Tyrone Carter is the rep who introduced the bill. He says the bill is still a work in progress and will take the voices of victims into account.

“Victims aren’t notified. Everyone can’t qualify. If you are CSC, trafficking, or murder you don’t qualify. We may add more later,” he said.

According to lawmakers, a House committee meeting could take place some time in June with testimony beginning soon in Lansing.

