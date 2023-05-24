Police: Student in custody; gun found in vehicle at Pioneer Valley High School

By KSBY Staff

SANTA MARIA, California (KSBY) — UPDATE (12:03 p.m.) – A spokesperson for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the lockdown was issued at around 10:48 a.m. as a precautionary measure after school administration received information there may have been a gun inside a vacant car in the school parking lot.

The spokesperson says police arrived, “confiscated a weapon and took the alleged responsible party into custody.”

Activities at the school have resumed and are back to normal.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m.

—-

UPDATE (11:34 a.m.) – Santa Maria police say a student was taken into custody at Pioneer Valley High School Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the school for reports of a student with a gun. Police responded and tell KSBY they found the suspected student, confirmed they had a gun and took them into custody.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 11:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. —

ORIGINAL STORY: Police activity prompted a lockdown at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

Police said they were on scene in the area as of 11 a.m. but would not disclose what possible incident they were responding to.

A Santa Maria police lieutenant said the lockdown was not initiated by the police department.

The school, located at 675 Panther Dr. in Santa Maria, has not yet responded to KSBY’s request for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

