Sexually explicit books spark controversy at Caro library

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

CARO, Michigan (WNEM) — Parents and community members are fighting to get sexually explicit books removed from the children and teen sections in a mid-Michigan library.

Some have formed a group to keep watch over what’s on the shelves of the Caro Area District Library.

“They have approved and allowed three books that are very sexually explicit and it’s horrible,” said Pastor James Brandt Sr. from Living Waters.

“It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Sex Is a Funny Word,” and “Let’s Talk About It” are three books that can be found at Caro Area District Library in the children and teen sections.

Some parents and community leaders said they are completely inappropriate for children.

“I mean these are drawings that Playboy, Penthouse, pornography, you know, would have in their magazine materials,” Brandt said. “So that’s when I really jumped on the bandwagon and said, ‘Hey, someone needs to speak up.’ Someone really needs to lead the charge spiritually and even beyond Christians taking a stand for this, this is just common sense.”

Stephanie Spencer, a local mom, shared a passage from one of the books.

“The online world is also full of pornography, professionals and amateurs alike sharing their sexy adventures online. When consumed right, porn can help you discover new aspects of your sexuality and help you safely explore kinks and fantasies,” Spencer read.

Spencer said she first became aware of the books after the library purchased “Gender Queer”, a book about sexual issues and gender identity, leading her to see what other books the kids section had to offer.

“It was very frustrating to see this in a place that is meant to attract children,” Spencer said.

She then started a Facebook group called Watchdogs: Eyes on Caro Library and a petition to have the books moved to the adult section.

“They’re going to be having sex younger. You’re going to have to worry about your daughters having sex with adults and who wants that,” said Mark Obendorfer, a concerned parent.

Erin Schmandt, the director of Caro Area District Library, said it comes down to individual opinions.

“We support parents’ right to decide what their children read, but we don’t support parents trying to control what other parents, what decisions they make for their children,” Schmandt said.

The next library board meeting is June 15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.