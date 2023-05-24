Shreveport resident seeks help searching for missing parrot

By Ashley Latcha

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Penelope is a Congo African Grey parrot that loves eating cashews and whistling the tune from “Bridge Over The River Kwai.”

Unfortunately, Penelope lost her way around town and has owner Rachel Wilcox-Miano worried about her companion bird.

“I’ve had Penelope since she was hatched. She’s been with me for nearly 23 years. She’s family,” Wilcox-Miano said.

Penelope went missing on Mother’s Day with her last appearance being at the Lowe’s garden center in Shreveport on Youree Drive. Wilcox-Miano says Penelope was in her carrier with the door latched shut when someone bumped into it, causing the latch to fail. Penelope managed to escape and flew towards a residential area across the street from the Eastgate Shopping Center.

Penelope is described as a medium-gray colored bird with a light/white under belly and face. She has a bright red tail that is difficult to notice with her side profile, dark wings, a black hookbill and yellow eyes.

For the past eight days, Wilcox-Miano has been diligent in sending out fliers as well as putting out signs near the area where Penelope was last seen. She says getting the word out quickly about missing companion birds is critical for their safe return.

“[Birds] are going to gravitate towards people. They’ll tend to go in people’s backyards … especially if you have parrots or other companion birds, they’ll know the sounds,” said Wilcox-Miano.

Penelope can be seen on rooftops, fences, swing sets, lampposts, or any similar structure. She can also be found on the ground, in bushes or on trees.

According to Wilcox-Miano, Penelope can also rest on top of someone’s head if she trusts them or is excited to see a human who she believes can help her find her way back home. She answers to her full name as well as the nickname “Penel.”

And of course, she has her own distinctive vocalizations that come with every parrot. Hers include the phrases: “I am Penelope,” “Mom,” “I can talk, can you fly,” “I love you, darling” (pronounced dah-ling), “bon appétit,” and “yum” when she eats something she likes.

She also does great impressions by saying “bonjour” in a Katharine Hepburn voice and calms herself down by saying “it’s okay” when she’s frightened.

According to Wilcox-Miano, Penelope may appear thinner, hungry and thirsty. She will eat almost anything, but beware of chocolate and avocados as they are both toxic to birds.

If anyone sees or hears Penelope, Wilcox-Miano says to contact her right away at 206-498-1562. Do not try to catch Penelope since it may scare her away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.