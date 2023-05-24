Student involved in threat incident at The Weiss School not returning, school says

By Dave Bohman

Click here for updates on this story

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPTV) — A sixth grader who had an alleged “kill list” of fellow students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens will not be returning to the school next year, administrators said.

Contact 5 received a copy of the letter e-mailed to parents of students at the private school Tuesday afternoon.

It called the incident a “perceived threat” and announced, “the student in question will not be returning to Weiss.”

The letter also told parents to remind their kids, “threatening comments, even in jest, are not acceptable and will be taken very seriously.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.